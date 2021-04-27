Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Terrarium Workshop

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Terrarium Making Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

Parks & Rec staff will lead participants through the process of creating their own terrariums. Participants will have their choice of succulents and various decorations to incorporate into two small terrariums. All materials will be supplied, and no artistic experience is necessary.

Advanced registration is required; registration is $15 per person. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0NzEzMzg.

Light snacks and drinks will be available onsite or participants can bring their own food. Please remember that glass is not permitted in the park.