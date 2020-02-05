The Great Backyard Bird Count at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites bird watchers and citizen scientists to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) on Saturday, February 15th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held every year in February, the GBBC contributes data that provides a snapshot of bird distribution and helps scientists observe changes over the past two decades.

While internationally the GBBC, coordinated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, runs the course of an entire weekend (Feb 14-17), Smith-Gilbert Gardens will host and submit a count on Saturday from 9AM-2PM. They will offer guided bird walks throughout the morning, led by expert birders. Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. West Cobb Regional Library will host story time at 11AM. Children will enjoy scavenger hunts and bird-themed crafts. A build-your-own bluebird house workshop will also be ongoing throughout the day (additional fees apply for this activity).

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ GBBC event is included with garden admission. For more information regarding this event, please email Kathy Post at info@smithgilbertgardens.com.