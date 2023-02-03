Kennesaw to Host Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

Kennesaw, GA (February 3, 2023) — Touch-A-Truck, the exciting and educational annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will return to Adams Park on Saturday, March 4, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Children can get up-close and personal with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Attendees can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this awesome exhibition of transportation. There will numerous vehicles on display, along with a variety of children’s activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

The Department of Parks & Recreation is still seeking unique vehicles for display! Interested parties are encouraged to call (770) 422-9714 or complete the interest form at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/touchatruck/.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog and view the Volunteer Opportunities under the “Special Events” tab.

In conjunction with Touch-A-Truck, the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will also be hosting their annual Summer Camp Expo. Summer Camp Expo is an open-house style event for the community to learn about the summer camps available through Kennesaw Parks & Recreation. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation hosts a variety of camps on-site including Camp Venture, Kennesaw Parks & Recreations’ Summer Day Camp. Camp instructors will be on-site so attendees can meet them and learn more about the camps offered. Those who register on-site will be eligible to receive a 10% early bird discount on their registration.

Parks & Recreation Staff will also be available to discuss summer job opportunities. The City of Kennesaw will be hiring for a Summer Camp Director, Assistant Director and Counselors, as well as Splash Pad Leads and Attendants.

For more information, visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/touchatruck/ or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.