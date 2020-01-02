Tour Guide Training at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens seeks volunteers to join their Docent Training class of 2020, which begins in late January. Docents are the outgoing volunteers who lead interactive tours of the gardens for all types of groups and casual garden visitors. Beyond leading tours, docents also help with environmental education programs like Garden Stories, Butterfly Ambassadors, Scout programs, guided bird walks and more. Docents are the key link between Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ mission to be a resource for education, the physical collections at the gardens, and garden visitors.

No prior gardening experience is required – trainees will learn all they need to know. This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who enjoys learning and teaching others. Due to the garden’s hours and popular tour booking times, some weekday morning availability is required.

Training begins Monday, January 27 from 9:30 to noon, at Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw; and continues on each following Monday through March 2. Trainees will learn the history of the Hiram Butler House and surrounding property, the plant and sculpture collections at the gardens, and everything else they need to know to lead a fun, informative tour at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Upon completion of training, new docents can start leading tours right away!

Anyone interested in joining the Docent Training class of 2020 should submit their New Volunteer Application online at https://smithgilbertgardens.com/support-us/volunteer/ , and will be required to submit to a background check and drug screen. For further information, please contact Kathy Post at (770) 919-0248, or email kpost@kennesaw-ga.gov