The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is excited to announce the return of its biggest, most popular event of the year—Trains, Trains, Trains!— on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30, 2022. The 2022 event will feature the Museum’s biggest model train display to date along with train-themed activities and historic trains.

The model train layouts will come in all sizes and feature a variety of themes, many of which have interactive buttons to delight young visitors. Railroad artifacts will be on display for visitors to hold, touch and discover how they were used. Operation Lifesaver will also be on-site to teach kids and families about railroad safety.

For those looking to take something home, the General Emporium, the Museum’s gift shop, will more than double in size for the event with a variety of train-themed items, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains, perfect for train enthusiasts, kids and fans of history!

“We are thrilled to once again host Trains, Trains, Trains! as the premier family and child-oriented model railroading event in metropolitan Atlanta,” said Dr. Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Museum. “We are planning to feature more operating layouts than ever before. Mark your calendar, as this is one experience that the entire family will enjoy and remember for years to come.”

Museum operating hours for the event are from 9:30am to 5:00pm. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65+), and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17), active-duty military (with ID) and university students (with ID). Tickets are available online. Admission for Museum members is always free!

Parking will be available at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, with a free shuttle service.

The sponsors for the event include Nicholson, Silverbach & Watson, J Lunsford CPA, Dixie Precast, Kennesaw Business Association and Georgia Operation Lifesaver.

The Southern Museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75). For more information, visit www.SouthernMuseum.org or call 770-427-2117.