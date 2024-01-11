Trains, Trains, Trains! Returns to the Southern Museum

Kennesaw, GA (January 11, 2024) — The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is excited to announce the return of its biggest, most popular event of the year—Trains, Trains, Trains!— on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, 2024. The 2024 event will feature the Museum’s biggest model train display to date along with train-themed activities and historic trains.

The model train layouts will come in all sizes and feature a variety of themes, many of which have interactive buttons to delight young visitors. Railroad artifacts will be on display for visitors to hold, touch and discover how they were used.

For those looking to take something home, the General Emporium, the Museum’s gift shop, will more than double in size for the event with a variety of train-themed items, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains, perfect for train enthusiasts, kids and fans of history!

“Trains, Trains, Trains! is the premier family and child-oriented model railroading event in metropolitan Atlanta,” says Dr. Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Museum. “Children and adults alike will be amazed by all of the wonderful train layouts, several of which are interactive. This is an experience that the entire family will enjoy and remember for years to come.”

Museum operating hours for the event are from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65+), and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17), active-duty military (with ID) and university students (with ID). Tickets are available online. Admission for Museum members is always free!

Parking will be available at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, with a free shuttle service.

Sponsors for the event include LGE Community Credit Union, Watson Injury Law, JLunsford CPA, Kennesaw Museum Foundation, Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw.

The Southern Museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75). For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org or call 770-427-2117.