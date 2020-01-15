The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will celebrate the tenth anniversary of its biggest, most popular event of the year—Trains! Trains! Trains!— on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, 2020. To mark the occasion, the Museum will offer a reimagined experience that includes new activities, new layouts, and returning favorites. The Southern Museum Lego® Building Challenge is the headline activity this year. The goal will be to construct a train-related model. There will also be a Lego® free-play area for visitors to make their own creations and mount them to vehicle chassis for a trip down a ramp.

The Museum will feature brand new layouts and perennial favorites that offer attendees the opportunity to interact with a variety of model trains, a few of which you can even operate. Railroad artifacts from the Museum archives will be on display for visitors to hold, touch, and discover how they were used. The sights and sounds of steam will return to Kennesaw in the form of a 1920 steam-powered tractor built by the Advance-Rumley Thresher Company which will be on-site and powered up for the event. Operation Lifesaver will also be on-site to teach kids and families about railroad safety.

For those looking to take something home, the Museum’s gift shop, the General Emporium, will more than double in size for the event with new train items, lots of children’s books, and exquisite, new-to-the-museum gifts, toys, and collectibles, perfect for train enthusiasts, kids, and fans of history!

“Trains! Trains! Trains! is our most exciting annual event, and we are gearing up for what is sure to be our best experience yet,” said Dr. Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Museum. “We are thrilled to reach our tenth year hosting an event where families can share in the nostalgia and appeal of model trains and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Museum operating hours for the event are from 9:30am to 5:00pm. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65+), and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17), active-duty military (with ID), and university students (with ID). Discount tickets are available now on the Museum’s website and special discount coupons are also available. No other coupons or discounts will be accepted. Admission for Museum members is always free!

The Southern Museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75). Additional parking for the event is available at Adams Park (2600 Park Drive), and a free shuttle will be operating both days. For more information, visit www.SouthernMuseum.org or call 770-427-2117.