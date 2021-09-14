Two Annual Kennesaw Events Return as Truck or Treat

This year, Kennesaw’s Annual Touch-A-Truck and Fall-O-Ween events have been combined for a one-day family-fun event! Join Kennesaw Parks & Rec for Truck-or-Treat on Saturday, October 16 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park!

Children can get up-close and personal with dozens of larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Participants can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this exhibition of transportation.

The event will include a candy trail, costume contests, scavenger hunt, field games and music.

The event will end with a showing of the original Ghostbusters (PG) after sundown. For comfort, event attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others are not permitted.

Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway. Parking is available inside the park, and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.

This year’s Truck-or-Treat event is presented by Superior Plumbing.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.