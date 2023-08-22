Unlock ‘A Healthier You’ at Smith-Gilbert Gardens this fall

KENNESAW, Ga. (August 22, 2023) — Smith-Gilbert Gardens is offering numerous opportunities to connect with nature and improve overall well-being with A Healthier You. Throughout the months of September and October, the Gardens will be focusing on different ways to let nature be a healing presence.

To kick off A Healthier You, the Annual Hummingbird Banding will take place on Aug. 26, 2023. Visitors will get the opportunity to watch Julia Elliot-Hummingbird Whisperer up close and learn about the characteristics of hummingbirds, migratory patterns and how to take care of your feeders. Scavenger hunts, crafts and many more activities will also be present.

There is something for everyone! See what is happening at the Gardens in September and October.

Gentle Yoga– Classes are appropriate for all ages, abilities, fitness levels and body types. Classes are offered on several dates throughout September at 10 a.m.

Guided Nature Walks– Every Saturday in September and October, beginning at 11-11:45 a.m., explore the Gardens and learn from Master Naturalists.

Kaiser Permanente Health Mobile– Free health screening available to the community on Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Art Workshops– Taught by Laura Surace, a Family Acrylic Painting class and Adult Acrylic Workshop will be offered on two dates in September and October.

Forest Bathing– One of the most powerful ways to lower anxiety, improve mood, and boost the immune system, numerous studies show, is to walk in nature. Offered from 10-11 a.m. on the following dates: Sept. 14, Sept. 23, Oct. 12, and Oct. 14.

To learn more about our events, visit https://smithgilbertgardens.com/a-healthier-you/.