Update from Atlanta Gas Light – Restoration and Paving of Jiles Road and Jiles Place after Pipeline Installation

Atlanta Gas Light is pleased to share with neighbors and drivers on Jiles Road and Jiles Place that all pipes have been installed along these roads as part of our Wade Green Road Pressure Improvement project. Restoration of areas next to the roadway, such as repairing sidewalks, placing sod, etc., is underway and repaving of the roads is set for early November. We appreciate your continued patience with this work.

Beginning on November 9, crews will mill and pave the travel lanes of Jiles Road affected by construction from its intersection with Cobb Parkway to Jiles Place. At least one travel lane will continue to be accessible and traffic control will be in place. Jiles Place will also be repaved during this time. Work is expected to last approximately two weeks, but the schedule may be affected by weather and other factors. We anticipate paving will be finished before Thanksgiving.

Please allow extra time as needed for traveling through active work areas to help ensure the safety of other drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and workers. To manage traffic delays, we will continue to have extra traffic control staff to help guide drivers out of neighborhood entrances and driveways directly off the road.

Pipeline installation for the Wade Green Road project will continue on Cobb Parkway for slightly more than a mile from Jiles Road to the area near its intersection with McCullom Parkway. Remaining installation is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Because of the growth in your area, Atlanta Gas Light is installing this pipeline to ensure that we are available when we are needed the most during the coldest days in the winter. We recognize the inconveniences and disruptions construction for any infrastructure improvement that benefits the community may cause (such as roads, sidewalks, water, sewer, electric, broadband, etc.), and we know there are several active projects from other companies in the area.

We will continue to do our best to be a good neighbor during construction and restoration and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding while we complete this important project.

Work hours will generally be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mon – Sat or as permitted by the City.

Please contact Atlanta Gas Light directly with any questions at 404-584-3129 or wadegreen@southernco.com