Kennesaw to Host Valentine’s Dance Party Luau

Spend the evening with your big and little tikis experiencing the sights and sounds of the beach at Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s Valentine’s Dance at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Saturday, February 5 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Join us for a Totally Tiki Luau. The Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall will be transformed into a colorful and tropical luau dance party. This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, plenty of memorable photo opportunities and tunes spun by a professional DJ.

All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be open; however, tables will be reserved for parties of six or more. Tickets are only $15 per person and can be purchased online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4NjI3MTY or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required.

For more information, visit www.kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.