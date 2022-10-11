City of Kennesaw to Honor Veterans at Luncheon

Kennesaw, GA (October 11, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Friday, November 11 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304. Guests are welcome.

This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club. Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw.

Curbside to-go meals will be available, please register for one at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMzU4NzY.

No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.