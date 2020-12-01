Virtual Tree Lighting & Contactless Photos with Santa

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Kennesaw & Kennesaw Parks & Recreation have decided to cancel both the A Day with Santa event and the Reverse Parade. A Day with Santa was scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 5, and the Reverse Parade was scheduled for Saturday, December 12.

On Saturday, December 5, at 5:00 p.m. the City of Kennesaw will instead host a virtual tree lighting on the City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw. The community is encouraged to tune in for Holiday carols from Bach to Rock, a message from Mayor Derek Easterling and the lighting of the 30 ft. tall Christmas tree on Main Street in Historic Downtown Kennesaw.

Contactless photos with Santa will be available on a first come, first serve basis at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, December 5, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Ben Robertson Community Center is located at Adams Park at 2753 Watts Dr.

The City of Kennesaw will host a virtual Menorah Lighting on Sunday, December 13, at 6:00 p.m. The Menorah Lighting will also be broadcast to the City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw.

As always, the health and safety of our community, including visitors, vendors and staff, is our first priority.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.