Kennesaw to Host First Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence

The Cobb County Domestic Violence Task Force, in partnership with The Kennesaw Public Safety Foundation and the Kennesaw Police Department, will be hosting their first annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Swift-Cantrell Park. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes asks men to literally walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes.

“The discomfort of walking a mile in heels will never measure up to the suffering domestic violence victims endure; however, it does create awareness and lets victims know their voices are heard,” states Chief of Police Bill Westenberger.

Twenty women per minute are abused by their partners in the United States every day. In 2020, there were 95,839 crisis calls to Georgia’s certified family violence agencies. In that same year, there were 136 known domestic violence-related fatalities in Georgia.

Participants can register online at www.walk-a-mile-cobb-county.eventbrite.com. Bring your friends, colleagues, and family members to support this incredible cause. The march will take place at 9 a.m. with check-ins beginning at 7 a.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available! If interested please contact Lt. Joy Policarpio at jpolicarpio@kennesaw-ga.gov.