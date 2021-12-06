Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Winter Kick Off

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host Winter Kick Off from Tuesday, December 7, through Thursday, December 9, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., nightly, at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

Winter Kick Off is a series of open-house style, free events for the community to meet instructors and learn about the program offerings from Kennesaw Parks & Rec for the Winter/Spring season. A 10% discount will be provided for attendees who register in person at the front desk of the Ben Robertson Community Center.

The series activities are as follows:

Tuesday, December 7th: Hot Chocolate Bar

Wednesday, December 8th: Cookie Decorating

Thursday, December 9th: Letters to Santa & Ornament Making

Class options are available on CivicRec at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.