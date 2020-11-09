The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host it’s Winter Kick Off on Tuesday, December 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Winter Kick Off is an open house party that gives the public an opportunity to explore all of the experiences available with Parks & Rec during the Winter/Spring Season. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season.

A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec.

The City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will provide free refreshments, activities and crafts to-go during the event, while supplies last.

The event will take place outside at the front of the Ben Robertson Community Center at Adams Park to allow for proper social distancing.

The Ben Robertson Community Center is located at 2753 Watts Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.