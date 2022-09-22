Discover Parks & Recreation Programs at the Winter Program Palooza

Kennesaw, GA (September 22, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Tuesday, October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center, located at 2737 Watts Drive, at Adams Park.

Program Palooza, presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm, is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available during the winter season with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors, experience class demonstrations and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season. Winter programs are slated to include art, basketball and fitness, among other offerings.

A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register prior to the programs being posted to the registration site.

Both City of Kennesaw residents and non-residents are eligible to register at the event. Staff will be on-site to assist with registration.