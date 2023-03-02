Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Annual Bunny Breakfast

Kennesaw, GA (March 2, 2023) — The Kennesaw Parks & Rec Department is excited to continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, April 1, with two seatings available from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. or 10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Attendees will be treated to a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, as well as a medley of fresh fruit and delicious breakfast sweets, and everyone’s favorite cottontail will be making his way from table to table to say hello to all the boys and girls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny!

Tickets are only $8 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 24. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps.

Tickets are available at

8:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzNzcyNjM

10:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzNzcyNjc

New this year, experience the beauty of Smith-Gilbert Gardens at the annual Egg Hunt on April 1 with a combo Bunny Breakfast/Egg Hunt ticket! The Egg Hunt is open to children up to nine years of age. Easter-themed crafts will be available at the Egg Hunt, as well as organized garden games.