Candy Crawl

Kennesaw, GA (October 16, 2023) — Join the Kennesaw Downtown Merchants Association & the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority for an evening of trick-or-treating and not-so-scary Halloween fun on Friday, October 27!

Trick-or-Treat with the Downtown Merchants & join in the Halloween Fun from 4:00 – 7:00 PM! New this year, businesses and organizations wishing to participate, but located outside of the Downtown walking area can purchase booth-space from the KDMA for $25. Those interested in booth space should contact Jill Smith at Turquoise Otter.

Activities include trick-or-treating, bounce houses, games, Halloween cartoons, and carnival-style food vendors.

Parking: Parking is available in all of the Public Parking areas. Information can be found on the City of Kennesaw mobile app or on the City website at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/…/2020-downtown-parking-map.

A list of participating Downtown Merchants and a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will be available at www.kennesawdowntown.com closer to the date of the event!