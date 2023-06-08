Southern Museum Hosts Civil War History Day

Kennesaw, GA (June 8, 2023) — The Southern Museum, located in Downtown Kennesaw, will educate visitors about the day-to-day tasks of the home front and camp life during the Civil War on Saturday, June 10.

Interactive experiences for young visitors will include cornhusk doll making, laundering using a washboard and playing with Civil War-era toys. Living historians will demonstrate textile-making, leatherwork and soap-making. The Reading Room will feature a display of artifacts from the Museum’s Collection.

Three Rivers Fife & Drum will have twenty-minute musical performances at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Local Civil War historian Michael Shaffer will give two presentations: “Cobb County during the American Civil War” at 11:00 a.m. and “The History of Camp McDonald” at 2:00 p.m. Southern Museum Curator Joshua Whitfield will present “Labor Pains of a New South” at 1:00 p.m.

All activities are included with regular admission; $10 for adults, $8 for Seniors, and $5 for children. For further information, please visit www.SouthernMuseum.org.