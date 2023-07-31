City of Kennesaw Historic Preservation Commission to Host Historic Walking Tours

Kennesaw, GA (July 31, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw’s Historic Preservation Commission will host free walking tours of the Historic Downtown on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23. Two tour times will be offered each day with Friday’s tours beginning at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Saturday’s tours beginning at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The walking tour will cover Kennesaw’s history from the Native Americans to today. Attendees will hear about Kennesaw’s railroad past, lost buildings downtown and additional stories from the heart of our community.

Registration is required. Tours are limited to the first 20 registered. Please register each member of your party individually at the form below.

Tours will begin behind City Hall at the Big Shanty Spring, located at 2529 J O Stephenson Avenue. The tour route is approximately half a mile.