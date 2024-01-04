Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to Host Annual Book Swap

Kennesaw, GA (January 4, 2024) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its annual Book Swap event at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, January 20, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Area residents interested in participating can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records on January 18 and January 19, from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during “open swap” time on January 20. Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.

Items will be organized into the following categories: Fiction, Children, Teen, Non-Fiction, DVDs and CDs/Vinyl. This swap is completely free; items cannot be purchased. Any remaining items left at the end of the swap will be donated.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation seeks willing hearts and helping hands to assist with the set-up, execution and breakdown of event activities. Assistance is needed during drop off and at the event with receiving, sorting, counting and bagging items. Volunteers must have the ability to bend, stoop, stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Those interested are invited to explore the list of volunteer opportunities and sign up for a volunteer shift on the registration website, CivicRec. Please select “Volunteer Opportunities” to see a full list of volunteer opportunities for the annual Book Swap.

For additional information, please visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/bookswap.