Kennesaw Police Department Achieves Re-Accreditation

Kennesaw, GA (November 15, 2023) — The Kennesaw Police Department recently achieved re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), emphasizing their dedication to upholding high standards and best practices.

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. The purpose of CALEA is to improve the delivery of public safety services by maintaining a body of professional standards that support the administration of accreditation programs.

“Not every department qualifies for the CALEA standard,” says Mayor Derek Easterling. “For our police department to qualify for the fifth consecutive time is an outstanding achievement in and of itself. It also speaks to the leadership of Chief Bill Westenberger, the performance of our officers and the successes found in community-based policing.”

CALEA encourages law enforcement agencies to adhere to strict best practices, guidelines and procedures. This includes safety initiatives, crime prevention, the establishment of fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices and consistent efforts toward building community confidence in local police departments. During CALEA assessments, law enforcement agencies present “proofs of compliance,” which demonstrate the approximate 500 standards that must be maintained.

Accreditation is reviewed annually with a full re-accreditation assessment every four years. This re-accreditation marks the fifth consecutive for the Kennesaw Police Department.

Being awarded the re-accreditation is a true testament to the dedication, professionalism and hard work of the Kennesaw Police Department.