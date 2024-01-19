Kennesaw to Host Storybook Soiree Valentine’s Dance Party

Kennesaw, GA (January 3, 2024) — Spend the evening with your knights, princes and princesses experiencing all the sights and sounds of a storybook castle. Join Kennesaw Parks & Recreation for the “Storybook Soiree” Valentine’s Dance Party on Saturday, February 3, 2024!

Dress your best or dress up in your best fairytale-themed outfits! Guests will be in awe as the Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall is transformed into a storybook castle complete with beautiful decorations and maybe even a dragon or two.

Feast, play and dance the night away to all your favorite tunes spun by a professional DJ. This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, as well as plenty of memorable photo opportunities.

All adults must be accompanied by a child and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be reserved; you can list all members of your party in your registration. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTI4NDYyNTc or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after January 27.

For more information, visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/valentinesdanceparty/ or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.