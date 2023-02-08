Kennesaw, GA (February 8, 2023) —The City of Kennesaw was recently awarded the “Leading the Way Award” by ETC Institute. As a recipient, Kennesaw has ranked in the top 10 percent of all cities surveyed in the U.S. in three areas: satisfaction with the overall quality of services, satisfaction with customer service provided by employees, and satisfaction with the value residents think they receive for local taxes and fees.

ETC Institute created the award to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents.

“The City of Kennesaw is blessed to have committed staff and a strong leadership group in place,” says City Manager Dr. Jeff Drobney. “It takes a robust team game to operate a complex City organization and this is a team award to be shared amongst all employees and every department.”

The City of Kennesaw conducted a Community Survey in 2016 and 2022, assessing resident satisfaction with city services. The City of Kennesaw has used these results as a tool for strategic planning and benchmarking over the years.

ETC has administered the DirectionFinder Survey to nearly two million residents in all 50 states since 1999.