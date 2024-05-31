Music & Monarchs Event to Feature Live Music and Butterfly Exhibit

KENNESAW, GA (May 31, 2024) – Smith-Gilbert Gardens will host an enchanting evening of music and the beauty of nature at the Music & Monarchs concert on Friday, June 28! The community is invited to be immersed in the tranquil surroundings of the lush Gardens while listening to the lively tunes of The Dappled Grays.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the magic of the Butterfly Exhibit and meet the native butterflies as they flutter around. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and music starts at 5:30 p.m.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of Music & Monarchs,” says Executive Director Dave Simpson. “Enjoy live music and the captivating beauty of the butterfly exhibit. It will be a night of magical moments, joyful fellowship and lasting memories.”

Food, drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The Dappled Grays are a premier bluegrass and Americana band from Atlanta, Georgia that have been playing together for 20 years.

VIP Tickets are now available for $75. VIP Tickets will include VIP parking, a food and drink ticket and reserved seating under the event tent.

General Admission Tickets are available for $35 for nonmembers and $25 for members. Attendees who purchase General Admission tickets are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets; seating will not be provided.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com/musicandmonarchs.

The 2024 Music & Monarchs event is presented by the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation, in partnership with the Cobb Community Foundation.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.