New Event to Kick Off Annual Butterfly Exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

KENNESAW, GA (April 30, 2024) – Smith-Gilbert Gardens is excited to announce a new and upcoming event, Pollinator Palooza, which will mark the start of “A Garden with Wings” Butterfly Exhibit on Saturday, June 1, 2024. This year, the exhibit will be extended for two months, from June 1 to July 31, 2024. During Pollinator Palooza, visitors will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the Butterfly Exhibit without purchasing an additional butterfly house ticket. The event will also feature a variety of booths including arts, crafts and community partners focused on pollinator conservation, including Birds Georgia, Georgia Bat Working Group, Foodwell Alliance, Cobb County Master Gardeners and Socially Chy.

“We are excited to announce our upcoming event, Pollinator Palooza, which marks the beginning of our highly anticipated Butterfly Exhibit,” says Dave Simpson, Executive Director of Smith-Gilbert Gardens. “This event will offer visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the crucial role of pollinators and the plants that support their survival. We are particularly excited to extend “A Garden with Wings” exhibit for two months this year, providing more chances for visitors to experience this beloved attraction.”

The Butterfly Exhibit will be open to visitors every Tuesday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting June 1. Visitors can experience the wonder of butterflies in all stages of life, from egg to adult butterfly. The exhibit will also offer an opportunity to learn about the different plants that are crucial to the survival of butterflies, such as tulip poplar and passionflower vine, which are great places to spot caterpillars.

Members can enjoy the exhibit for free, while non-members will need to purchase tickets in addition to Garden Admission. Butterfly House tickets can be purchased for $3 per person online or in person in the Gardens Gift Shop. Advanced online purchase is strongly encouraged.

“A Gardens with Wings” Butterfly Exhibit is sponsored by Cobb EMC Foundation and the Cherokee Garden Club.

For more information about Pollinator Palooza and “A Garden with Wings” Butterfly Exhibit, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.