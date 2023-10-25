Parade, Day with Santa Usher in Holiday Season Celebration

Kennesaw, GA (October 25, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 2, with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger.

Event activities will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Main Street. Santa’s arrival begins at 2:00 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue until 6:00 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including stage performances, a vendor market and free photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6:00 p.m.

The parade route will start at Adams Park; leaving from Park Drive, right on Main Street (headed south), right on Watts Drive and right on Park Dr. (back into Adams Park). Road closures are as followed: Park Dr., Dallas St., Whitfield Pl., Moon Station Rd., J.O. Stephenson Ave., and Watts Dr.

Event organizers are seeking vendors, as well as accepting entries for the parade at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in several categories. Parade participation is free.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.