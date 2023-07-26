Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival Returns to Kennesaw

Kennesaw, GA (July 26, 2023) — Festival fans and music lovers are invited to join the City of Kennesaw for two days of barbeque bliss at the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm, on Friday, August 18 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 19, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Adams Park.

From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually. Now in its 22nd year, the festival features two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendor booths, a Kid Zone presented by Window World, full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tons of tasty treats to satisfy every whim, and an incredible lineup of live entertainment.

At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners.

The headlining acts for the Luzianne® Tea Main Stage are Drake Milligan on Saturday, August 19, and Allie Colleen on Friday, August 18.

Supporting acts include Charly Reynolds, George Shingleton, Abbey Cone, Thomas Fountain, July Turner, the Paul Hand Band, Bettin’ on the Mule, Cat Carter, The Schumachers and Stephanie Berlanga.

The event will conclude on Saturday evening with a fireworks finale, presented by New Country 101-FIVE, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the VIP Experience, hosted by Red Top Brewhouse are available for purchase. The VIP Experience includes a climate-controlled VIP tent, reserved seating at the Luzianne Tea Main Stage, two drink tickets, unlimited water, tea and the signature mock-tail, access to an exclusive VIP air-conditioned restroom, a separate service window at the Red Top Brewhouse booth and an exclusive festival coaster to commemorate the occasion.

The Pigs & Peaches Cornhole Classic will return to the Recreation Center on Saturday, August 19, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per team with two divisions, casual & competitive. Play will be in round-robin format into bracket play. Prizes will be awarded to those who place first and second in both divisions.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a Parents Night Out on Friday, August 18, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the Recreation Center. Registration is available for children ages five – 11 for $25 per child. Attendees will enjoy an indoor bounce house, giant lawn games and popcorn! Dinner will be provided for all registered children.

Georgia Grown will feature the Georgia Grown Market in front of the Local Stage with 20 specialty Georgia Grown vendors.

The 2023 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival is presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm. Additional sponsors include Luzianne Tea, Georgia Grown, New Country 101-FIVE, Red Top Brewhouse and Window World.

For more information, visit www.pigsandpeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.