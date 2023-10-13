Smith-Gilbert Gardens Announces Executive Director

Kennesaw, GA (October 12, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw recently named Dave Simpson the Executive Director of Smith-Gilbert Gardens.

Simpson comes to the Gardens from Trees Atlanta, a non-profit dedicated to protecting and improving metro Atlanta’s urban forest, where he was the Planting Director. Working with community volunteers, Simpson and his staff planted and cared for over 7,000 trees a year in 14 cities across the metro area. He has previously worked for public gardens across the Southeast, including Smith-Gilbert Gardens from 2014-2015.

“I am excited to have been selected as the Executive Director of Smith-Gilbert Gardens,” says Simpson. “I look forward to guiding the growth of the Gardens as a vital cultural resource and premier destination for communities across the region.”

Simpson is originally from Tampa, Florida but has called Georgia home for the last nine years, along with his family. He earned his Master’s in Plant & Environmental Sciences from Clemson University where his studies focused on landscape design and horticulture and is an ISA Certified Arborist.