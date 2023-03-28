Smith-Gilbert Gardens Presents Art Blooms

Kennesaw, GA (March 27, 2023) — During the months of April and May, Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to experience selected pieces from the permanent sculpture collection as they’ve never been seen before- surrounded by over 25,000 daffodil blooms planted in unique patterns!

“Art Blooms celebrates a beautiful time of year for Smith-Gilbert Gardens,” says Executive Director Brittany Jones. “Spring blooms decorate the gardens alongside sculptural pieces made by local artists and students. There is something to see and enjoy wherever you look this time of year. We are thankful to our sponsors and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation for funding this exhibit and supporting our local artists.”

Art Blooms is a two-month exhibit that includes a series of weekend artist demonstrations and workshops. On select Saturdays, Art Ambassadors will be on-site to share, create and educate. There will be live demonstrations, performances and behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.

April 1: Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Breakfast

April 8: Watercolor painting

April 15: Art Workshop

April 21, 22, 28 & 29: The Seedling

April 22: KSU Fabric and Textile Exhibit

April 29: Annual Plant Sale

May 6: Plein Air painting demonstration

May 13: Rose Garden Gala

May 20: Patsy Rausch and The Paper Making Bicycle & Adult Watercolor Workshop

May 27: Family Watercolor Workshop

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection features 29 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. For the duration of the exhibit, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit featuring sculptures by regional artists, as well as pieces created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.

Art Blooms is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by the City of Kennesaw, Cobb EMC Community Foundation, City of Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission, Kennesaw State University, Cobb County Schools and Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation.

Art Blooms is included with regular Garden admission. Weekly Timed Tickets for Art

Blooms are now available at www.smithgilbertgardens.com.