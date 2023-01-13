Southern Museum’s Southern Spirits returns on February 10



Kennesaw, GA (January 13, 2023) — The Kennesaw Museum Foundation and the Southern Museum will host the first Southern Spirits of 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 10.

Southern Spirits will feature entry to the museum, hors d’oeuvres, live music and adult beverages. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be provided.

Southern Spirits will highlight bourbon and the Kentucky Mule as the featured cocktail. Downtown Kennesaw’s Pisano’s Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen will provide attendees with selections of its highly-rated fare.

Jan Hollins, an award-winning professional fiber artist and member of the Brown Sugar Stitchers Quilt Guild in Atlanta, and Lawrence Sullivan, a mural and canvas artist, will showcase their works during the event. Tyler Hartley, the principal harpist of the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre Orchestra and the Georgia Philharmonic, will perform during Southern Spirits.

Tickets are $30 for museum members and $40 for non-members. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Atlanta Bonded Warehouse, North Georgia Staffing, Burnt Hickory Brewery and Savannah Distributing are sponsoring the event.

To buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-spirits-at-the-southern-museum-tickets-464341466827. For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.