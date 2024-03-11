Community Development Offices Move to New Location

Kennesaw, GA (March 11, 2024) — Please be advised, the Departments of Building Services/Code Enforcement, Business License, Economic Development, GIS and Planning & Zoning will be temporarily closed to the public on Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15. On Monday, March 18, all offices will reopen in their new, strategically chosen location at the Dale Burrell Government Complex, located at 3080 Moon Station Road.

The City of Kennesaw is committed to improving accessibility and convenience for our residents and business owners. This move will enhance the City’s ability to create a “one-stop shop”, ensuring a seamless experience.

During the closure/move, the following are still accessible:

Building Services: Applicants can apply for permits and schedule inspections by accessing the website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/buildingservices/.

Business License: Business owners can pay their renewal via the dropbox, mail or the City of Kennesaw’s Online Payment Portal at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/payment-center/. Online renewals are not available to any business with a privileged license such as Massage Therapy, Bail Bonds, Pawnbroker, Precious Metals and Temporary Use.

Code Enforcement: To submit a code complaint or to view the status of a code issue that you previously submitted, please visit the Report a Concern portal at https://kennesaw.portal.iworq.net/portalhome/kennesaw.

GIS: Please visit the Maps & Boundaries webpage at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/maps-and-boundaries/.

Planning & Zoning: To submit a Planning & Zoning application or search for the status of your application, including seeing what fees are due or uploading additional documentation, please visit the Planning & Zoning webpage at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/planning/.

The Department of Public Works offices will remain at the Dale Burrell Government Complex.